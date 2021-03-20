As the old saying goes, when it rains, it pours.

A Los Angeles Lakers team that has already been riddled with health issues suffered another blow on Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks, when LeBron James suffered an ankle injury.

The injury occurred when Atlanta’s Solomon Hill collided with James’ ankle, and Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder feel that it may have been more than just an accident.

Montrezl Harrell on Solomon Hill diving into LeBron’s right leg/knee: “We didn’t feel like it was one of those basketball-type plays.” — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 20, 2021

Dennis Schröder said it was an “unnecessary play” for Solomon Hill to dive into LeBron’s right leg the way he did. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 20, 2021

The Lakers have been shorthanded for a while. Superstar big man Anthony Davis has been out for over a month due to a calf strain, while starting center Marc Gasol has missed several games due to being placed on the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Without James, the team struggled mightily to score and lost to the Hawks, 99-94. The loss snapped L.A.’s four-game winning streak.

Harrell did his part to help the team’s cause by putting up 23 points and 11 rebounds.

The Lakers won’t have time to mope, as they will face the Phoenix Suns, who have the second-best record in the Western Conference, on Sunday.