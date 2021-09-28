- Lakers rookie reveals his amusing Kobe Bryant-inspired nickname
- Updated: September 28, 2021
Although Los Angeles Lakers rookie Austin Reaves is trying to make a name for himself, he revealed an amusing nickname of his that recalls Lakers legend Kobe Bryant: “Hillbilly Kobe.”
Lakers rookie Austin Reaves says he has picked up the nickname Hillbilly Kobe: “I’m from Arkansas in the middle of nowhere and I grew up on a farm, so it kind of fits” pic.twitter.com/ox6ETCYpyo
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) September 28, 2021
Reaves went undrafted this past summer. He originally signed with the Lakers on a tw0-way deal before recently earning a two-year contract.
Unlike Bryant, who was a first-round pick in the 1996 NBA Draft and the son of a former NBA player, Reaves’ background is more obscure and rural in nature.
The good-natured nickname seemingly puts some pressure on Reaves to develop into a solid NBA player.
In recent years, the Lakers have been able to successfully develop Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker into viable NBA players. The hope is that Reaves is the next player to follow in their footsteps.