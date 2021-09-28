   Lakers rookie reveals his amusing Kobe Bryant-inspired nickname - Lakers Daily
Lakers rookie reveals his amusing Kobe Bryant-inspired nickname

Austin Reaves Harry How-Getty Images

Although Los Angeles Lakers rookie Austin Reaves is trying to make a name for himself, he revealed an amusing nickname of his that recalls Lakers legend Kobe Bryant: “Hillbilly Kobe.”

Reaves went undrafted this past summer. He originally signed with the Lakers on a tw0-way deal before recently earning a two-year contract.

Unlike Bryant, who was a first-round pick in the 1996 NBA Draft and the son of a former NBA player, Reaves’ background is more obscure and rural in nature.

The good-natured nickname seemingly puts some pressure on Reaves to develop into a solid NBA player.

In recent years, the Lakers have been able to successfully develop Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker into viable NBA players. The hope is that Reaves is the next player to follow in their footsteps.