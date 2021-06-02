- Report: Frank Vogel provides surprising update on Anthony Davis ahead of Lakers-Suns Game 5
- Updated: June 1, 2021
When Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis suffered a groin strain in Game 4 of their best-of-seven against the Phoenix Suns, most expected him to miss Game 5 as a result.
However, it looks like there’s a real chance he will suit up on Tuesday evening in Arizona.
Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis is a game-time decision. KCP will play.
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) June 2, 2021
Davis has been a sort of barometer for the Purple and Gold so far in the series. He played poorly when the team lost Game 1 and Game 4, but was dominant in the squad’s two victories.
In addition to his groin strain, Davis has also been dealing with a sprained left knee he sustained in Game 3.
Starting shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also got hurt in Game 3 and missed Sunday’s game as a result. However, he will be in the lineup for Game 5.
Tuesday’s contest will be pivotal for both teams, as the winner of a Game 5 usually tends to win the series when it is tied at 2-2.
If the Lakers win tonight, they could then clinch the series on Thursday at Staples Center.