- Report: Lakers provide huge injury update on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for Game 5 vs. Suns
- Report: Lakers front office has ‘signaled’ that Andre Drummond is part of team’s future moving forward
- Nick Young says Lakers need to blow up roster this offseason, predicts they’ll lose to Suns
- Rich Paul blasts Bill Simmons for disgracing LeBron James: ‘A lot of that has to do with race’
- LeBron James’ supremely confident message on moving forward without Anthony Davis
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope provides game-changing update on his health ahead of Game 5 vs. Suns
- Report: Lakers release MRI results on Anthony Davis’ latest injury
- Rich Paul says the Brooklyn Nets are the only team that can beat his Los Angeles Lakers
- Report: Lakers provide latest update on Anthony Davis’ status for rest of series vs. Suns
- Report: FC Barcelona has acquiring Marc Gasol at the top of their agenda for next season
Report: Lakers provide huge injury update on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for Game 5 vs. Suns
-
- Updated: June 1, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is expected to return to the lineup in Game 5 against the Phoenix Suns.
Caldwell-Pope missed the Lakers’ loss in Game 4 due to a sore left knee.
Lakers shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is expected to return to the lineup tonight in Phoenix after missing Game 4 with a sore left knee, sources tell me and @wojespn
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 1, 2021
The Lakers need all the help they can get with Anthony Davis banged up, and Caldwell-Pope will give them another elite defender on the perimeter in the lineup.
This postseason, Caldwell-Pope has struggled. He is averaging just 4.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game.
In addition to the low output, Caldwell-Pope has struggled mightily with his shot.
He is shooting just 1-for-13 from the 3-point line in the playoffs, but the Lakers certainly could use him defensively on Suns star Devin Booker.
After winning back-to-back games to take a 2-1 series lead, the Lakers are looking to avoid falling behind 3-2 in a pivotal Game 5.
The Lakers and Suns will face off in Phoenix tonight at 7 p.m. PST.