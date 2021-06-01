Report: Lakers provide huge injury update on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for Game 5 vs. Suns

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is expected to return to the lineup in Game 5 against the Phoenix Suns.

Caldwell-Pope missed the Lakers’ loss in Game 4 due to a sore left knee.

Lakers shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is expected to return to the lineup tonight in Phoenix after missing Game 4 with a sore left knee, sources tell me and @wojespn — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 1, 2021

The Lakers need all the help they can get with Anthony Davis banged up, and Caldwell-Pope will give them another elite defender on the perimeter in the lineup.

This postseason, Caldwell-Pope has struggled. He is averaging just 4.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game.

In addition to the low output, Caldwell-Pope has struggled mightily with his shot.

He is shooting just 1-for-13 from the 3-point line in the playoffs, but the Lakers certainly could use him defensively on Suns star Devin Booker.

After winning back-to-back games to take a 2-1 series lead, the Lakers are looking to avoid falling behind 3-2 in a pivotal Game 5.

The Lakers and Suns will face off in Phoenix tonight at 7 p.m. PST.