With both LeBron James and Anthony Davis out for an unknown amount of time, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make a move in order to hold onto a high playoff seed.

However, it will be tough for them to pull off a deal that will move the needle, as they’re reportedly unwilling to deal emerging guard Talen Horton-Tucker or give up a draft pick.

It’s just TWO DAYS UNTIL THE TRADE DEADLINE, and @WindhorstESPN has the latest on the Aaron Gordon sweepstakes, what the #Lakers will do in the wake of LeBron’s injury and whether Lonzo Ball is on the move. pic.twitter.com/ffbwk2pvVp — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) March 24, 2021

“The Lakers have been working the phone since the LeBron injury looking for wing players,” said ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. “The problem is that they don’t really have a whole heck of a lot to offer. They have discussed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in trade scenarios, but from what I am told they are not willing to include a draft pick, or their best young player, which is Talen Horton-Tucker, and without those two things to grease, I don’t know if they’re going to get the kind of wing that could make a difference.”

Horton-Tucker has developed into a useful reserve guard this season, especially for his uncanny ability to get to the rim and score.

His game is still unrefined, but his seemingly high ceiling could be what’s holding the Lakers back when it comes to trading him.

On the other hand, the team could have an additional, yet unexpected trading chip, as it is reportedly willing to include key reserve Montrezl Harrell in a potential deal.

In addition, some believe that former All-Star big man Andre Drummond will sign with the Lakers if he is bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

If he indeed is L.A. bound, it could make trading a key piece such as Horton-Tucker or Harrell more palatable.