- Updated: March 23, 2021
It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are heavily interested in Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond.
As a matter of fact, other squads around the league believe Drummond will head to Los Angeles if he gets bought out by the Cavs.
“The league believes—and I know that that’s a vague statement, but I’m saying it that way to avoid trapping myself—the league believes, numerous teams that I’ve talked to believe, that Andre Drummond is heading for the Lakers if/when he gets bought out,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on his podcast.
Drummond, 27, is in the middle of his prime.
The two-time All-Star is collecting 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this season. He was traded to the Cavs from the Detroit Pistons midway through the 2019-20 campaign.
However, he hasn’t been able to take advantage of it in Cleveland. The Cavs are the No. 12 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-27 record.
There is a growing consensus that Drummond will get bought out.
As for the Lakers, they’re struggling without availability of superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The dynamic duo is out due to their respective injuries.
The Lakers hold a 28-15 record this season.