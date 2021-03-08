The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to big men DeMarcus Cousins and Andre Drummond.

However, the defending champions reportedly have a preference on who they want between the former All-Stars.

“League sources say they have interest in free agent DeMarcus Cousins, but Drummond is their preference if he gets bought out,” wrote Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer. “Drummond has been benched while the [Cleveland] Cavaliers seek a trade, but there’s doubt around the league that they’ll be able to find one due to his massive $28.8 million salary.”

Drummond, 27, is still playing at a high level.

The center is collecting 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game this season. However, the Cavaliers are one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference.

Although the Cavs may have a hard time finding a taker for Drummond’s onerous contract, they reportedly have received plenty of trade interest from around the league for the big man.

As for Cousins, he’s had trouble bouncing back from career-altering injuries. The University of Kentucky product is putting up just 9.6 points and 7.6 boards per contest this season.

The Lakers, who have been without superstar big men Anthony Davis for the last few weeks, hold a 24-13 record.