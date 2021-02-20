- Report: Lakers among teams interested in DeMarcus Cousins
- Updated: February 20, 2021
The Houston Rockets reportedly are planning to part ways with center DeMarcus Cousins in the coming days, and the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are interested.
Cousins, who was signed by the Lakers last season but did not play due to injury, will reportedly have a limited market in free agency.
Sources: The Lakers will be among the teams to pursue DeMarcus Cousins.
The market will be limited for Cousins, sources say. He has struggled this year after returning from multiple major injuries. But for LA or any team in need of big man depth, few options bring higher upside.
— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 20, 2021
Despite the fact that Houston reportedly guaranteed Cousins’ salary on Feb. 19 for the rest of the season, the Rockets want to get younger in their frontcourt.
This gives the Lakers a pathway to reuniting with Cousins, especially since Los Angeles could use some insurance with Anthony Davis banged up.
A four-time All-Star, Cousins is averaging 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 20.2 minutes per game this season.
The Lakers are looking to win back-to-back titles this season and could use a talented veteran like Cousins, even if he plays a small role.