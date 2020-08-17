Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Cleared to Play in Game 1 vs. Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo is officially cleared to return to action on the basketball court.

Rondo, 34, suffered a broken thumb injury on July 12 and departed the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. to conduct surgery on it. Initial reports indicated he was supposed to miss up to eight weeks.

Although Rondo was away from the team, he made sure to still be active by assisting the coaching staff.

The veteran is posting 7.1 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per contest this season. However, he is known for turning it up in the postseason.

After all, he’s participated in numerous playoffs series over the course of his career and won a title with the Boston Celtics in 2008. Rondo’s leadership has been paramount to the Lakers’ success this year

The Lakers will take on superstar Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.