Report: Lakers Insider Reveals When Rajon Rondo Is Expected to Return From Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered another huge blow on Sunday, when it was reported that backup point guard Rajon Rondo had suffered a “significant” hand injury.

Lakers insider Mike Trudell offered more clarity on the injury late Sunday, as Rondo is expected to resume full basketball activities in six-to-eight weeks.

Rajon Rondo sustained a fracture to his right thumb during Sunday evening’s practice in Orlando. He will undergo surgery to repair the fracture this week and is expected to return to full basketball activities in 6 to 8 weeks. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 13, 2020

The loss is a huge blow to a Lakers team that is already missing its starting shooting guard in Avery Bradley, who decided to sit out the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season due to health concerns surrounding his child.

Rondo was averaging 7.1 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game before the season was put on pause due to the novel coronavirus.

What Lakers fans might miss most is what fans have dubbed “Playoff Rondo.” In his last playoff appearance, Rondo’s numbers drastically shot up with the New Orleans Pelicans, as he averaged 10.3 points, 12.2 assists and 7.6 rebounds during the 2018 playoffs.