Report: Kendrick Nunn could head overseas as European powerhouse shows interest

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn is still a free agent, but he appears to have some interest from a European powerhouse.

Olympiacos, a Greek team with a rich history, is reportedly interested in signing Nunn.

The 28-year-old has apparently asked Olympiacos to give him at least until the end of August to find a new home in the NBA, something the team has agreed to.

With training camps for teams getting closer and closer, Nunn’s best option might be to rebuild his value in Europe. The Cleveland Cavaliers were linked to Nunn in late June, but it seems like the Illinois native’s market is really dry.

Perhaps a lead role with Olympiacos will help Nunn find his way back onto an NBA roster. The team is set to compete in the 2023-24 EuroLeague after finishing as the runner-up in last season’s edition. It is one of the most successful teams in EuroLeague history, having won the competition three times and finishing as runner-up on six occasions.

Nunn is coming off a tough 2022-23 season in which the Lakers traded him to the Washington Wizards in January. A change of scenery helped improve his game a bit, but he didn’t get tons of minutes. He ended the campaign with averages of 7.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game on 42.4 percent shooting from the field and 35.4 percent shooting from 3-point range.

When Nunn joined the Lakers back in 2021, it was thought that he would be a solid player for the team. However, he missed all of the 2021-22 campaign due to a bone bruise in his knee.

There was lots of hype surrounding him entering the 2021-22 regular season, but nothing ever came of it.

During his first two seasons in the NBA, Nunn recorded 15.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game on 45.8 percent shooting from the field and 36.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc for the Miami Heat.

Ever since leaving the Heat, he’s been unable to replicate those numbers. He’ll look to regain his old form wherever he lands next.

Nunn could end up facing Sterling Brown, one of his teammates on the Lakers last season, in EuroLeague play. Brown signed with Alba Berlin earlier this week.