Report: 2022-23 Lakers member signs with EuroLeague team

After spending time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2022-23 NBA season, veteran wing Sterling Brown is heading to Germany for his next chapter.

The 28-year-old will play for Alba Berlin, presumably giving him a chance to get more consistent playing time after he appeared in just four NBA games last season.

The 28-year-old wing player signed a two-year contract with Alba Berlin after playing 292 NBA games and 30 games in the G-League.

Brown signed a 10-day contract with the Lakers last season, giving him a chance to be with the team in January.

He only got significant playing time in one game, which came on Jan. 9 against the Denver Nuggets. He logged over 17 minutes, and while he didn’t score, he was able to tally seven rebounds and three steals.

Brown spent much of the 2022-23 season in the G League, where he averaged 15.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game during the regular season.

The Southern Methodist University product was a second-round draft pick in 2017, and prior to the 2022-23 season, he had been getting decent playing time throughout his NBA career. Over his first five NBA seasons, he averaged 5.4 points per game in 16.8 minutes of action per outing.

If things go well for him in Germany, perhaps he’ll find himself back in the NBA in the future. For now, he’ll certainly look to give Alba Berlin everything he has to offer as his squad looks to compete for a championship.

Brown’s stint with the Lakers last season came at a time when the team couldn’t seem to catch a break. Los Angeles was below .500 during the entirety of his 10-day deal, and it wasn’t until later in the season that things started to turn around for the Purple and Gold.

Eventually, the Lakers found their footing and finished the regular season with a 43-39 record before making a solid postseason run. They found themselves in the Western Conference Finals against the Nuggets and did what they could to put up a fight before ultimately being swept.

Going into the 2023-24 campaign, the Lakers seem energized about their chances of contending, and if the dominoes fall their way, they may indeed find themselves making another deep run.