Report: Los Angeles Lakers to Be Without Multiple Rotation Players vs. Sacramento Kings
- Updated: August 12, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers will be without two key rotation players for Thursday’s matchup with the Sacramento Kings.
Guards Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will not play for Los Angeles as it attempts to end its regular season with a win.
Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are listed as out for tomorrow's game. Anthony Davis is questionable to play with a sore right knee.
— Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) August 12, 2020
The Lakers could also be without Anthony Davis, which would make it even harder for the Lakers to finish their bubble games with a 4-4 record.
While Los Angeles has struggled in the Orlando, Fla. bubble, it had a feel-good performance on Monday, defeating the Denver Nuggets 124-121.
Kyle Kuzma drilled a game-winning 3-pointer to lift the Lakers in a game that had a playoff atmosphere all the way through.
The Lakers have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, so sitting rotational players to make sure they are healthy for the postseason isn’t a bad move.
The Lakers are also expected to eventually get point guard Rajon Rondo back this postseason.
The Kings on the other hand have already been eliminated from playoff contention. They will likely attempt to end the season with a win in order to carry some momentum into next season.