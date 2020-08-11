Video: Kyle Kuzma Knocks Down Cold-Blooded Game-Winner vs. Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma drilled an incredible game-winner against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

WHAT A SHOT BY KUZMA 🤯 pic.twitter.com/l0KKnjfJOd — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 11, 2020

Kuzma, 25, finished the contest with 25 points, six rebounds and three assists. However, no statistic was more meaningful than the youngster’s final 3-pointer of the night.

The Lakers defeated the Nuggets by a score of 124-121.

Superstar LeBron James put up 29 points and 12 assists. Big man Anthony Davis chipped in with 27 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Lakers are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, while the Nuggets hold the No. 3 spot. Both teams could meet in the playoffs later this year.

The Lakers take on the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.