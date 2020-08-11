   Video: Kyle Kuzma Knocks Down Cold-Blooded Game-Winner vs. Denver Nuggets - Lakers Daily
Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma drilled an incredible game-winner against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

Kuzma, 25, finished the contest with 25 points, six rebounds and three assists. However, no statistic was more meaningful than the youngster’s final 3-pointer of the night.

The Lakers defeated the Nuggets by a score of 124-121.

Superstar LeBron James put up 29 points and 12 assists. Big man Anthony Davis chipped in with 27 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Lakers are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, while the Nuggets hold the No. 3 spot. Both teams could meet in the playoffs later this year.

The Lakers take on the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.