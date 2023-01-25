Report: Pistons would need ‘significant value’ to consider moving Lakers target Bojan Bogdanovic within next 2 weeks

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to Detroit Pistons veteran Bojan Bogdanovic lately.

The 33-year-old is enjoying a phenomenal 2022-23 season, and he’d be a major addition for Los Angeles. Unfortunately, it sounds like the Pistons are looking for “significant value” in any potential Bogdanovic deal.

It seems like a very real possibility that the forward will still be with Detroit once the trade deadline passes on Feb. 9.

“Per league sources, as of late January, the Pistons, who have aspirations of turning a corner next season, would need significant value in return to consider moving Bogdanović within the next two weeks, with the minimum starting point being an unprotected first-round pick,” wrote The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III. “Detroit values Bogdanović highly and doesn’t want to move him unless an overwhelming offer makes too much sense. “Rival teams will continue to call, and the Pistons will continue to listen, but all indications so far are that teams aren’t yet willing to go above and beyond to pry Bogdanović away from the Motor City.”

While the Pistons are looking for at least an unprotected first-round pick, the Lakers reportedly aren’t crazy about the idea of meeting that price.

Bogdanovic is having one of the best seasons of his career. He’s averaging 21.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game and got a fantastic true shooting percentage of 63.4.

The veteran has been lethal from beyond the arc, hitting 42.3 percent of his deep shots this season. That’s obviously something the Lakers could use in a big way.

Bogdanovic’s value may never get higher than it currently is, so one has to imagine that the Pistons are going to explore all of their options when it comes to trade possibilities. He’s under contract through the 2024-25 season.

As for the Lakers, many fans believe that the team has shown enough life this season to justify some key deadline additions. L.A.’s trade for Rui Hachimura figures to help the squad out in a big way, but the Lakers are likely going to need more roster help in order to enter the championship conversation.

At 22-26, the Lakers are currently 1.5 games back of a play-in spot and 2.5 games back of a guaranteed playoff spot. Help is on the way, as Hachimura and Anthony Davis are both expected to be in the lineup for L.A. on Wednesday.