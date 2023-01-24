Report: Lakers still expected to be in on Bojan Bogdanovic

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are still expected to be in on Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic ahead of this season’s trade deadline.

"I think that they're gonna continue to be in on Bojan Bogdanovic, that's a guy that does make some sense…" - Shams Charania on what the Lakers should do before the trade deadline

The Lakers have been rumored to be interested in the veteran forward, but they haven’t wanted to part ways with anything more than a protected first-round pick.

The Pistons could be looking to sell off assets at the trade deadline since they are far out of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. This has been a tough season for Detroit, as last season’s No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham was lost for the season due to a shin injury.

The Lakers made a move for Rui Hachimura with the Washington Wizards on Monday, but they may not be done adding to this roster. Los Angeles is in the No. 12 seed in the West, but it is just two games out of the No. 6 seed.

With Anthony Davis likely returning to the lineup within the next two games, the Lakers have a chance to make a run if they can surround him and LeBron James with more talent.

Bogdanovic, who has made stops with the Brooklyn Nets, Wizards, Pistons and Utah Jazz in his NBA career, is a proven veteran that would be more than just a rental.

The veteran forward signed a two-year extension with Detroit after being traded to the team in the offseason by the Jazz.

This season, Bogdanovic is averaging 21.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and an impressive 42.3 percent from beyond the arc.

If the Lakers were to make a deal for him, Bogdanovic would almost instantly become the team’s best shooter from beyond the arc. That would help the Lakers space the floor for James and Davis down the stretch of the season and in the playoffs.

It’s possible the Lakers could soften their position on the price they are willing to pay for Bogdanovic, and it appears the front office believes the team can compete this season after the Hachimura deal.

The Lakers have until the league’s trade deadline on Feb. 9 to make a decision on a potential Bogdanovic trade.