- Frank Vogel Provides Critical Update on LeBron James’ Injury for Game 2 vs. Nuggets
- Here Are the 16 Media Members Who Voted LeBron James for MVP
- Anthony Davis Breaks Down Why Giannis Antetokounmpo Didn’t Deserve MVP Over LeBron James
- LeBron James Emphatically Praises Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo for ‘Amazing’ Game 1 Performances
- Jamal Murray Accuses Lakers of Trying to ‘Manipulate’ Referees in Game 1 Blowout
- Chris Webber Disses Anthony Davis When Comparing Him to Kyrie Irving and Dwyane Wade
- LeBron James Takes Shot at Defensive Player of the Year Voters From 2012-13 Season
- Video: Bronny James Seen Smoking What Appears to Be Marijuana Blunt on Social Media
- Snoop Dogg Takes Savage Shot at Jamal Murray on Instagram: ‘We Not the Clippers’
- Furious LeBron James Sends Direct Shot at This Year’s MVP Voters: ‘It Pissed Me Off’
Frank Vogel Provides Critical Update on LeBron James’ Injury for Game 2 vs. Nuggets
-
- Updated: September 19, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James twisted his ankle in the second quarter of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
He would go on to finish the contest, but ended with a lackluster 15 points, six rebounds and 12 assists as the Lakers handily defeated the Denver Nuggets, 126-114.
Lakers head coach Frank Vogel gave an update on James’ status for Game 2 on Saturday.
“He should be good to go tomorrow.” Lakers coach Frank Vogel on LeBron James’ ankle which he rolled in Game 1. pic.twitter.com/RdMCatXOED
— Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) September 19, 2020
Like many times before in the past, it’s going to take a lot more than an ankle injury to keep the four-time MVP from suiting up in a playoff game.
So far this postseason, James is averaging 25.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game. Not bad for a player that got just 16 first-place votes in this year’s MVP voting.
Up next, the Lakers will face off against the Nuggets in Game 2 on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. PST.