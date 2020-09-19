Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James twisted his ankle in the second quarter of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

He would go on to finish the contest, but ended with a lackluster 15 points, six rebounds and 12 assists as the Lakers handily defeated the Denver Nuggets, 126-114.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel gave an update on James’ status for Game 2 on Saturday.

“He should be good to go tomorrow.” Lakers coach Frank Vogel on LeBron James’ ankle which he rolled in Game 1. pic.twitter.com/RdMCatXOED — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) September 19, 2020

Like many times before in the past, it’s going to take a lot more than an ankle injury to keep the four-time MVP from suiting up in a playoff game.

So far this postseason, James is averaging 25.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game. Not bad for a player that got just 16 first-place votes in this year’s MVP voting.

Up next, the Lakers will face off against the Nuggets in Game 2 on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. PST.