Skip Bayless says he wants LeBron James to ‘destroy’ Dillon Brooks in Lakers-Grizzlies series

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless wants LeBron James to “destroy” Dillon Brooks in the playoff series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies.

Bayless, who is usually very critical of James, was shocked by the disrespect from Brooks after Memphis’ Game 2 victory. Brooks called James “old” after the game and revealed that he doesn’t respect players until they score 40 points on him.

"I want LeBron to DESTROY him." — Skip Bayless on Dillion Brooks saying LeBron 'can't take me 1-on-1'

“The audacity of this kid Dillon Brooks — he can’t back up any of his words,” Bayless said. “To do that kind of a number on a truly all-time great player and the greatest scorer in the history of this game, to be that utterly, dismissively disrespectful — I know it’s for clicks. I know it’s for being Dillon the villain. I get it. But it came across as just utter, cold-hearted, remorseless disrespect.”

Brooks may have crossed the line, and he certainly poked the bear that is James. In his playoff career, James has scored 40 or more points 28 times, and it would be pretty amazing revenge if he picked up game No. 29 with at least 40 points on Saturday in Game 3.

LeBron James has 28 career playoff games with 40+ points. No. 29 incoming in Game 3?

James was animated during his media availability on Friday, saying that he’s not here for “bulls—” when asked about Brooks’ comments. It seems like the four-time champion is more than ready to show Brooks why he’s wrong.

"I'm not here for the bullshit. I'm ready to play and that's it." – LeBron James

The Grizzlies are known for their outspoken roster, and Lakers forward Rui Hachimura commented on how the Lakers are approaching all of the comments Memphis is throwing out there.

"That's all they can do. They're a young team. They want to talk. We don't care." – Rui Hachimura on Dillon Brooks

It is kind of surprising that the Grizzlies and Brooks are talking this much since the team lost Game 1 of this series at home and no longer has home-court advantage.

Los Angeles didn’t play its best in Game 2, but James still had a solid showing against Brooks and company. The 19-time All-Star scored 28 points on 12-of-23 shooting from the field in Game 2. He added 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in the game.

With the series now in Los Angeles, James and the Lakers are looking to put the Grizzlies away and win both games at home to take a 3-1 series advantage.

Lakers fans are surely hoping that James took Brooks’ comments personally so that he goes out and destroys the Grizzlies wing in the way Bayless wants him to.