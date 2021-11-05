Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is currently sidelined due to an abdominal strain, and he’s expected to miss at least a week in total.

He has already missed three games this season, including the Lakers’ 107-104 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. He’ll likely miss multiple more games before returning to action.

In the midst of James’ health woes, sports analyst Skip Bayless took a jab at the 17-time All-Star. Bayless compared James’ injury tendencies to those of Kobe Bryant, explaining that “it’s one after another after another after another.”

"For so many years, I said LeBron is ironman and as close to indestructible as a human can get. But it feels like LeBron is starting to go Kobe with injuries. He is becoming injury-prone." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/zp6XQefOCc — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 5, 2021

Bayless isn’t exactly a James fan, and that’s no secret. He seems to dig into the superstar every chance he gets.

However, there is some legitimacy to the idea that James’ injuries are becoming a problem. This season, he has already dealt with an ankle issue and now the abdominal issue.

L.A. is going to need James to stay healthy in order to challenge for the title this season. So far in the 2021-22 campaign, the 36-year-old is averaging 24.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest.

In the three games that James has missed this season, the Lakers are 1-2. The veteran’s health was an issue in the 2020-21 season, and fans are certainly hoping that the 2021-22 campaign doesn’t follow a similar path in that regard.

With James currently sidelined, the Lakers are going to have to lean heavily on Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. Those two will look to lead L.A. to a victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday on the road.