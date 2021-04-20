Prior to his ankle injury, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was seen as the favorite to win the NBA’s MVP award.

Now, with James still rehabbing that injury, the field is wide open. In fact, Lakers icon Magic Johnson sees Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry as the favorite to win the award.

It’s hard to deny Steph Curry from being the NBA’s MVP! He is the #1, #2, and #3 option for the Warriors and is STILL dominating!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 19, 2021

There is no doubt that Curry is dominating on the court. This season, he’s averaging 31.0 points, 5.9 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.

He’s shooting 49.1 percent from the field and a scorching 42.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Perhaps the main reason why voters could have an issue with giving Curry a third MVP award of his career is because of the Warriors’ overall performance this season. On the season, the Warriors’ record is 28-29.

At the No. 9 seed, they’re fighting for their playoff lives. If Curry can help them get back to the playoffs this season, perhaps it would be enough for those with a vote to give Curry the MVP award once again.