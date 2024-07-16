Magic Johnson mourns the loss of Kobe Bryant’s father Joe ‘Jellybean’

On Tuesday, it was reported that Joe Bryant, the father of late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, passed away at the age of 69.

According to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer, the elder Bryant passed away after recently suffering a massive stroke.

Shortly after the news broke, Lakers icon Magic Johnson took to social media to share a heartfelt message about the elder Bryant, his family and legacy.

“I’m devastated to hear about the loss of my friend Joe ‘Jellybean’ Bryant, the father of Kobe Bryant,” wrote Johnson. “Joe was not only a talented basketball player; he was also a great coach. A lot of people don’t know that he coached the LA Sparks in 2005, 2006, and 2011! Joe was an exceptional human being with a radiant smile that had the power to brighten any room, and a great husband and father. Cookie and I are praying for his wife Pam, daughters Sharia and Shaya, and the rest of the Bryant family, friends, and all those who loved Joe.”

Long before the younger Bryant inspired an entire generation of basketball players with his incredible skills and tenacious attitude, the elder Bryant enjoyed a solid career in the sport.

The elder Bryant was a basketball star in high school, playing in the Philadelphia area. Following that, he starred at La Salle University before deciding to turn pro.

He spent eight seasons in the NBA, playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, San Diego Clippers and Houston Rockets. In 606 NBA games, the elder Bryant averaged 8.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He then played in Europe for the following years, competing professionally in both Italy and France.

After his successful playing career, the elder Bryant seamlessly transitioned to coaching. He held coaching positions in many different countries, including Thailand, Japan and Italy, showcasing his love and dedication to the game.

He even served as the head coach for the Los Angeles Sparks during two separate stints, further cementing his impact on the basketball community.

From his wide-ranging experiences related to the game, it is clear that the elder Bryant loved basketball immensely. That passion was undoubtedly passed on to his son.

While the elder Bryant never achieved superstar status in the NBA, his son accomplished just about everything a player can hope to do in the league.

It is heartbreaking to hear that yet another member of the Bryant family has passed away. The family has endured a lot in recent years, and hopefully, this is the last tragedy it has to face for some time.

While the loss is certainly tragic, perhaps in time, members of the Bryant family will be able to appreciate the profound impact that both the elder and younger Bryant had on the game of basketball. Their legacies, rooted in a shared love for the sport, continue to inspire and influence players and fans around the world.