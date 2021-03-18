At age 36, LeBron James still feels like he has lots to accomplish in the game of basketball.

In addition to winning more championships and MVP awards, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar would like to someday own an NBA team.

“I’ve always said that my goal was to own a team, own an NBA team,” James said Tuesday. “I’ve got so much to give to the game. I know what it takes to win at this level. I know talent. I also know how to run a business as well and so that is my goal. My goal is to own an NBA franchise, and it’ll be sooner than later.”

James is perhaps the most entrepreneurial NBA player in recent memory. He has stated that he wants to become the first athlete to be worth a billion dollars.

He recently became a part owner of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, greatly expanding his portfolio.

Earlier, he said that he wanted to buy the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, a team that was owned by former Georgia senator Kelly Loeffler. The Dream were eventually purchased by Renee Montgomery, a former Dream player.

Even if James never ends up buying a pro basketball team, he is certainly in total control of the Lakers.

After initially struggling to the absence of Anthony Davis, the team is starting to find its groove, as it’s on a three-game winning streak.

Its offense, which had been in a weeks-long slump, has finally come alive, scoring 137 points on Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves and 128 against the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

As talented as they are, the Lakers will likely only go as far as James drives them.