On Saturday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James suffered a high ankle sprain in a contest against the Atlanta Hawks and is out indefinitely.

He still traveled with the team to Arizona for Sunday’s game against the Phoenix Suns and was seen on the bench during the game wearing a walking boot on his injured ankle.

LeBron's behind the Lakers' bench with a boot on his injured right ankle. pic.twitter.com/91vJoOT0fc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 22, 2021

After James sustained the injury, an X-ray came up negative.

Already without Anthony Davis, the Lakers were starting to find their stride when James went down, as they were riding a four-game winning streak. Not surprisingly, they lost to the Hawks.

After tonight, the Lakers head east and face the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. Luckily, after that they will have a four-game homestand, mostly against non-elite teams.

They will face the Philadelphia 76ers this upcoming Thursday, but MVP candidate Joel Embiid likely won’t play due to a knee injury.