On Saturday, the seemingly indestructible LeBron James had a very human moment when he suffered an ankle injury.

After his Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Atlanta Hawks without him, James tweeted his frustration about getting hurt.

Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates! I’m hurt inside and out right now. 🤦🏾‍♂️. The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left. #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 21, 2021

Ever since missing months with a groin injury two years ago, the four-time NBA champ has become something of an iron man.

Despite lots of speculation that he would sit games out periodically for “load management,” he has played in almost every single game dating back to the beginning of last season.

He has been having his usual banner campaign this year, as he was averaging 25.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game coming into Saturday’s contest. Although the Lakers have struggled a bit without fellow superstar Anthony Davis, James has remained one of the leaders in the race of the MVP award.

An X-ray on his ankle came back negative, and an MRI is pending.

For now, the Lakers have diagnosed James with a high ankle sprain. The team will face the second-place Phoenix Suns tomorrow, presumably without him.