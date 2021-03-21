- Dennis Schroder says LeBron James presence on road trip has proven strong commitment to Lakers
- Report: Lakers ‘appear willing’ to entertain offers for Montrezl Harrell
- Report: Lakers preparing for LeBron James to potentially miss 1 month due to injury
- Video: LeBron James seen on Lakers bench with walking boot on injured ankle
- Markieff Morris takes shot at NBA for making Lakers play ’20-year olds at 12 o’clock in the afternoon’
- Report: Lakers have been involved in ‘some talks’ for guard help before trade deadline
- Report: Lakers make surprising decision on center Damian Jones for rest of 2020-21 season
- Ja Morant and Trae Young send prayers to Lakers superstar LeBron James
- Angry and saddened LeBron James breaks his silence after suffering severe ankle injury
- Solomon Hill responds to those saying he purposely injured LeBron James
Angry and saddened LeBron James breaks his silence after suffering severe ankle injury
-
- Updated: March 21, 2021
On Saturday, the seemingly indestructible LeBron James had a very human moment when he suffered an ankle injury.
After his Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Atlanta Hawks without him, James tweeted his frustration about getting hurt.
Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates! I’m hurt inside and out right now. 🤦🏾♂️. The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left. #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾
— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 21, 2021
Ever since missing months with a groin injury two years ago, the four-time NBA champ has become something of an iron man.
Despite lots of speculation that he would sit games out periodically for “load management,” he has played in almost every single game dating back to the beginning of last season.
He has been having his usual banner campaign this year, as he was averaging 25.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game coming into Saturday’s contest. Although the Lakers have struggled a bit without fellow superstar Anthony Davis, James has remained one of the leaders in the race of the MVP award.
An X-ray on his ankle came back negative, and an MRI is pending.
For now, the Lakers have diagnosed James with a high ankle sprain. The team will face the second-place Phoenix Suns tomorrow, presumably without him.