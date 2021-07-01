Report: LeBron James highest rated player in latest NBA 2K rankings

While Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ status as the best player in the league is being questioned by many sports pundits and fans, he earned a significant accolade in the digital world of sports.

The four-time MVP is the highest rated player in NBA 2K21 for the time being.

Our highest rated players after the regular season 📈 What will this list look like in 2K22? pic.twitter.com/p03Vnr1LvI — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) June 30, 2021

At the beginning of the season, James and Lakers star Anthony Davis were among the highest rated players in the league.

Of course, the pair helped lead the franchise to a title in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. last year. James became the first player in NBA history to win a Finals MVP with three different organizations.

However, the team wasn’t able to sustain its stellar play this year. In fact, the Lakers barely made the playoffs this season.

Although they did end up appearing in the postseason, they lost to the Phoenix Suns in six games in the first round. James and Davis were banged up throughout the series.

During the 2020-21 regular season, James averaged 25.0 points, 7.8 assists and 7.7 rebounds per contest.