- Updated: October 22, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers are being rewarded for their hard work after winning the 2020 NBA championship.
NBA 2K21 player ratings for the Lakers’ starting lineup were leaked on Thursday morning. Unsurprisingly, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are ranked nearly as highly as possible.
Sources: “@NBA2K 21” player ratings for Los Angeles Lakers’ starting lineup is LeBron James (98) — highest-rated player in the game — Anthony Davis (96), Danny Green (76), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (76) and Alex Caruso (75). Rating reveals today on all 2K social platforms. pic.twitter.com/Tog2gRBSQb
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 22, 2020
In fact, it’s quite possible that the best player in the video game is James.
James, 35, showed his dominance in a myriad of ways this past season. Although he didn’t win the 2020 MVP award, James ended up winning a title.
The veteran averaged 25.3 points, 10.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game during the 2019-20 regular season. He led the entire league in assists per contest.
Furthermore, James guided the Lakers in the postseason. The four-time MVP collected 27.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game in the playoffs.
However, James couldn’t have done it without his amazing supporting cast. Anthony Davis, who earned his first championship this past season, competed like a top-5 player in the NBA during the Lakers’ title run.