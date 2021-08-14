LeBron James hyped up about Justin Fields after his impressive debut

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields had an impressive preseason performance against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took notice.

Justin Fields is so SPECIAL man!! Keep going Young 👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 14, 2021

The Bears were able to snag Fields with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. If all goes well, he figures to be with the franchise for a very long time.

The 22-year-old had a very impressive collegiate career. He spent time at University of Georgia and Ohio State University, and he made a legitimate name for himself at Ohio State.

During his final season there, Fields completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 2,100 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was able to do all of that despite playing in just eight games.

It’s a well-known fact that James is a big fan of Ohio State.

Fields’ future looks very bright, and in a different way, so does James’. The L.A. star has his sights set on another NBA title in the 2021-22 season, and it looks like his Lakers are going to have a very good chance at accomplishing that goal.