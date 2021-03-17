- Kyle Kuzma indicates Talen Horton-Tucker would be rising star ‘like Anthony Edwards’ if he was on worse team
- Updated: March 17, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers are high on youngster Talen Horton-Tucker.
As a matter of fact, forward Kyle Kuzma believes Horton-Tucker would be considered a rising star if he was on a rebuilding squad like the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Kuzma said as much when comparing Horton-Tucker to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Anthony Edwards.
"If he was on a team like the Timberwolves, he would be like Anthony Edwards or anyone else."
– Kyle Kuzma on Talen Horton-Tucker
(h/t @RyanWardLA ) pic.twitter.com/BtKq2kUCzw
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 17, 2021
Horton-Tucker, 20, has been a pleasant surprise for the Lakers this season.
The sophomore is collecting a career-high 7.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this season. A regular in the rotation now, he’s played in 36 games for the Lakers this season.
Still, the comparison to Edwards is lofty.
Edwards, 19, is putting up 16.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season.
The Timberwolves rookie has drawn high praise from several NBA greats, though Horton-Tucker has turned heads as well.
As a matter of fact, Lakers superstar LeBron James has gloated about the guard several times this year. Horton-Tucker is expected to be pursued by several teams him this summer.