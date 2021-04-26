Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James offered an update on his health via social media, indicating that his return is coming soon.

Of course, exactly when James’ return takes place is unknown, but for the Lakers, having him back in the lineup will be a welcome sight.

That’s because since James left the game on March 20 against the Atlanta Hawks with a high ankle sprain, the Lakers have struggled by compiling a record of 7-12.

Of course, the fact that his teammate, Anthony Davis, was also missing from the Lakers’ lineup because of injury also served as a key reason for the team’s struggles.

Last week, James’ return was rumored to still be “weeks away,” but the veteran is trying to get back on the court faster than that potential timeline.

The Lakers are leery of bringing him back too soon, considering the risk of the 36-year-old James reinjuring his ankle with the postseason coming up.

For now, James will continue to focus on his rehabilitation while the Lakers seek to end a three-game losing streak on Monday night with a road game against the Orlando Magic.