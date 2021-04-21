- Frank Vogel provides ambiguous update on when LeBron James will return for Lakers
Frank Vogel provides ambiguous update on when LeBron James will return for Lakers
- Updated: April 21, 2021
Exactly when LeBron James will get back on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers remains a mystery, with the team’s head coach, Frank Vogel, declining to offer a specific date for James’ return.
Frank Vogel says LeBron's status is "still indefinite" and there's no date for his return.
— Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) April 21, 2021
The 36-year-old James has been out for the Lakers since suffering a high ankle sprain last month, with one report earlier this week saying that his return remains “weeks away.”
James’ absence has been compounded by the fact that his fellow superstar teammate, Anthony Davis, has been out for the past two months. However, Davis is expected to be back soon for the Lakers, though his return will take a progressive approach when it comes to time on the court.
The Lakers could definitely use both James and Davis, since the team had a 28-13 record just prior to the March 20 injury that sidelined James.
Since that time, the Lakers have gone 7-10 and have a Thursday night road matchup against the Dallas Mavericks next up on their schedule.