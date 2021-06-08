The Los Angeles Lakers have some crucial decisions to make this summer.

The future of center Andre Drummond may depend on if he is willing to accept a veteran minimum offer.

“Drummond is an archaic archetype, one that doesn’t translate well to the postseason as a starter,” wrote Jovan Buha of The Athletic. “The Lakers pumped him up all season only to bench him in their biggest game of the season. His future is somewhat tied to [Marc] Gasol and [Montrezl] Harrell, both of whom will be covered below. But unless he’s willing to accept a veteran minimum offer, or one of the Lakers’ available exceptions, depending on who they renounce and re-sign, Drummond will likely be elsewhere on opening night 2021.”

Drummond, 27, joined the Lakers midway through the 2020-21 campaign after a split with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The big man collected 11.9 points, 10.2 boards and 1.1 steals per game in a Lakers uniform this season.

In addition, he averaged 9.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game in the playoffs. Drummond earned the first playoff win of this career with the Lakers.

However, the Lakers fizzled out in six games to the Phoenix Suns in the first round. The defending champs were unable to withstand stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis not being at full health.

While Drummond has been noncommittal about his future with the Lakers, he is coveted by the organization’s front office.