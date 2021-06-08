Andre Drummond issues noncommittal response when asked if he plans to re-sign with Lakers

Andre Drummond joined the Los Angeles Lakers in the middle of the season, hoping to have a defined role on a championship contending team.

The 27-year-old became the starting center for the Lakers, appearing in 21 regular season games with the team. He averaged 11.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game in those appearances.

In the Lakers’ first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, who won the series 4-2, Drummond averaged 9.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.

Drummond, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, talked about his time with the Lakers.

“I think overall this year I had an incredible time in the short stint that I was here,” said Drummond. “There was a lot put on me when I first got here. A lot for me to learn, a lot to catch up on and a lot to make up for. Two of the best players hurt and just trying to figure out an entire team with little time to help adjust to a playoff run. “I think I’ve learned so much just being around the coaching staff and my teammates. An incredible group of guys we have here. We’re looking forward to building more with them.”

The University of Connecticut product was then asked if his positive words were a sign that he planned on re-signing with the Lakers this offseason. Drummond didn’t give any indication that he was leaning one way or the other.

“That’s not what I said,” said Drummond as he laughed. “We have a lot of time for that. Offseason is around the corner, so when that time comes around we’ll have those discussions. “That’s something I have to digest. The season just ended last night, so it’s just something I have time to think about right now. Right now my focus is just spending time with my kids and decompressing this long year that I had. I’ll refocus on that when the time is right.”

It will be interesting to see if the Lakers end up deciding to bring back the two-time All-Star, whether it be in a starting or a bench role.