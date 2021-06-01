Report: Lakers front office has ‘signaled’ that Andre Drummond is part of team’s future moving forward

While center Andre Drummond was seen by many as a temporary option for the Los Angeles Lakers, one NBA insider says that the team is aiming to re-sign him during the offseason.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin appeared on “The Lowe Post” podcast and indicated that the Lakers plan on making a bid to keep Drummond in L.A.

“They have been so committed to him being the ceremonial starter,” said McMenamin of Drummond on The Lowe Post. “And obviously he gets more than just ceremonial minutes. That seems to be something that is important to Drummond, which makes it important to the Lakers front office because they have signaled to everyone listening that this isn’t just a half-a-season-buyout-market rental. Andre Drummond is part of the future moving forward with this franchise.”

The Lakers signed Drummond after the Cleveland Cavaliers bought out the remaining portion of his contract, which was set to expire at the end of this season.

Drummond was making slightly over $27 million while playing for the Cavaliers and one report indicated that he was looking for a max deal when he becomes a free agent.

That’s why the perception of Drummond as a rental for the Lakers emerged, though this new report appears to show a change in philosophy by the Lakers.

Drummond will turn 28 in August and has averaged a double-double over the course of his career. Right now, Drummond is not a financial issue for the Lakers, but a massive new deal might be difficult to fit under the salary cap for the Lakers.