Betting odds released on potential boxing match between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons got into a scuffle on Sunday after Lakers superstar LeBron James struck Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart in the face.

James was ejected from the game for his actions, and Stewart was insistent on going after the 17-time All-Star for revenge after the incident.

The Pistons ended up gaining a double-digit lead on the Lakers in the game, but Los Angeles came back to win 121-116 behind 30 points and 10 rebounds from Anthony Davis.

James, who clearly knew he was in the wrong for hitting Stewart, reportedly tried to get the youngster’s phone number to apologize after the game. The brawl that occurred after the play led to one sportsbook setting odds on a potential fight between James and Stewart.

LeBron James opens as the favorite if he and Isaiah Stewart want to settle their feud in a boxing ring, according to @BovadaOfficial. pic.twitter.com/v77Z0bckY2 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 22, 2021

It’s interesting to see James put as such a large favorite in this matchup.

The Lakers superstar clearly won’t entertain anything up that alley, but the Lakers and Pistons play again on Sunday, Nov. 28.

If Stewart and James are both active and healthy for the matchup, it will be interesting to see if the Pistons big man goes after James after being so angered in Sunday’s loss.

For now, the Lakers and James will focus on their upcoming game Tuesday when they take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Lakers (9-9) and Knicks (9-8) are both looking to get back on track after slow starts to the season.

That game is scheduled to tip off at 4:30 PST.