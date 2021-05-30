Report: Lakers provide huge update on Anthony Davis’ availability for Game 4 vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers can heave a sigh of relief as star forward Anthony Davis is available for Game 4 of their first-round series against the Phoenix Suns.

Anthony Davis is available to play today in Game 4 against Phoenix. KCP's status is to be determined, per Frank Vogel. — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) May 30, 2021

After the third game, Davis was listed as questionable to play as he has been suffering from a left knee sprain. The eight-time NBA All-Star did adamantly state that there was “no chance” he would not suit up.

The Lakers currently lead the series, 2-1, and Davis has been key in giving Los Angeles one-game advantage over the Suns.

After a lackluster showing in the Game 1 loss, Davis bounced back in a big way in the following games. He posted a back-to-back scores of 34 points and was aggressively attacking the rim.

Davis leads the team in scoring with 27.0 points and 2.3 blocks per game in the series. He is also contributing 9.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per match.