Allen Iverson Passionately Chimes In on LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan Debate

NBA legend Allen Iverson recently chimed in on one of the hottest debates in the NBA.

The former Philadelphia 76ers superstar believes Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is better than Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan.

Allen Iverson weighs in on the Jordan vs LeBron debate (via @fatjoe) pic.twitter.com/BNdqrl49yW — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 5, 2020

“As much as I love Michael Jordan, like dawg, man LeBron James is the one, dawg,” Iverson said. “He the one, man.”

Of course, Jordan is considered to be the greatest player of all time by most sports pundits.

The five-time MVP averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game over the course of his career. In addition, he collected six championships in the six NBA Finals that he participated in.

As for James, he is still writing his legacy. The three-time champion is posting 27.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists for his career.

Furthermore, the four-time MVP has been to the NBA Finals nine times in his career. That includes an impressive stretch in which he made it to the title series eight consecutive times from 2011 to 2018.

James has a strong chance of winning the fourth title of his career this year. The Lakers are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, and James is averaging 25.4 points, 10.4 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game this season.

Iverson, 45, is one of the best guards to play in the NBA.

The former All-Star posted 26.7 points, 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest over his career.