Report: Kyle Kuzma agrees to lucrative 3-year contract extension with Lakers
- Updated: December 20, 2020
Just two days before the start of the 2020-21 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers locked up a player for the near future when Kyle Kuzma agreed to a contract extension.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma has agreed to a three-year, $40M contract extension, including a player option on 2023-2024 season, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 20, 2020
Kuzma was originally the 27th overall selection by the Brooklyn Nets in the 2017 NBA Draft before being sent to the Lakers in a draft-night deal.
During Kuzma’s first three seasons with the Lakers, he’s averaged double digits in the scoring department, though his role changed last season due to the addition of Anthony Davis.
It’s likely that Kuzma didn’t mind coming off the bench last season, since the Lakers had a drastically different finish for the 2019-20 campaign.
During the 2018-19 season, Kuzma started 68 of 70 games and averaged 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, but the Lakers again missed the postseason.
Last season, Kuzma averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, but the Lakers ended up winning their first title in a decade.