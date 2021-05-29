- Anthony Davis adamantly reveals his status for Game 4 vs. Suns
Anthony Davis adamantly reveals his status for Game 4 vs. Suns
- Updated: May 29, 2021
On Saturday, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel shared that superstar Anthony Davis is questionable to play in Game 4 of the first round.
However, Davis snapped that statement by declaring that there’s no way he’s missing the crucial contest.
AD: “There’s no chance that I don’t play tomorrow” https://t.co/RmMpGWdAnz
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 29, 2021
The Lakers hold a strong 2-1 lead over the Phoenix Suns in their first-round series.
The 28-year-old Davis put up 34 points and 11 rebounds during Thursday’s Game 3 victory. The veteran collected 34 points, 10 boards and seven assists in Game 2.
Certainly, the Lakers need Davis’ services in the postseason. The All-Star, who was banged prior to the playoffs, put up 21.8 points, 7.9 boards and 3.1 assists per game during the 2020-21 regular season.
The Suns are also facing injury concerns with their own star in Chris Paul, who suffered a should injury in Game 1. The veteran hasn’t looked like himself in the first round.
Game 4 between the Suns and Lakers takes place on Sunday.