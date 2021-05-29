- Report: Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope questionable to play in Game 4 vs. Suns
-
- Updated: May 29, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers could be without the services of superstar Anthony Davis as well as guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for Sunday’s Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns.
Frank Vogel says that Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will both be listed as questionable tomorrow. He says Davis has a left knee sprain.
— Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) May 29, 2021
Davis, 28, has been a huge part of the Lakers’ two wins in the team’s first-round series against the Suns.
The big man put up 34 points and 11 rebounds during Thursday’s Game 3 victory. He gathered 34 points, 10 boards and seven assists in Game 2.
Caldwell-Pope suffered a thigh contusion during Game 3. On the bright side, his MRI came back clean.
The Suns have been banged up as well. Suns All-Star Chris Paul suffered a shoulder injury in Game 1 and hasn’t looked like himself in the last couple of games.
The Lakers hold a 2-1 lead over the Suns.