Lakers provide injury update on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

The Los Angeles Lakers opened up a solid lead over the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of their best-of-seven on Thursday, but they also have some injury concerns.

Starting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope got hurt in the third period, and it has been determined that he has a thigh contusion.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has a left quad contusion, per the Lakers, and is questionable to return. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 28, 2021

Caldwell-Pope has been struggling mightily so far in this series. So far in 26 minutes in Game 3, he’s 2-of-4 from the field, but he’s also 0-of-2 from 3-point range.

The Lakers as a team have had major trouble hitting from downtown against the Suns since the series started.

L.A. is still not fully healthy. LeBron James is gradually recovering from a severe high ankle sprain he suffered over two months ago.

In addition, fellow superstar Anthony Davis appeared to tweak his left knee in the second quarter. However, he remained in the game and is having another strong outing.