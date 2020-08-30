Facing elimination in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, things have only gotten worse for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Late in the first quarter, center Hassan Whiteside suffered what appeared to be a dislocated finger and had to exit the game.

Whiteside headed to the locker room with an apparent dislocated finger pic.twitter.com/F2M6ojdVmb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 30, 2020

The mishap occurred when Whiteside attempted to score in the post against the Lakers’ Markieff Morris. Whiteside missed the shot, starting a fast break for L.A., while Whiteside remained at the other end in pain.

The Blazers are already seriously undermanned, as they’re without Damian Lillard due to a right knee injury he suffered in Game 4.

In addition, big man Zach Collins was shut down for the remainder of the playoffs earlier in the series because of an ankle injury.

Even with their forces severely depleted, the Blazers are competing hard, as they trailed by just four, 35-31, at the end of the first quarter.