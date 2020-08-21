- Report: Trail Blazers Suffer Huge Loss as They Lose Key Big Man for Rest of Season
Report: Trail Blazers Suffer Huge Loss as They Lose Key Big Man for Rest of Season
- Updated: August 21, 2020
After getting blown out by the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of their best-of-seven series, the Portland Trail Blazers have just gotten some bad news.
Key big man Zach Collins will be out for the rest of the postseason due to an ankle injury.
Portland’s Zach Collins will require season-ending ankle surgery, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 21, 2020
Collins already missed the first two games of the series due to the ailment. He also missed most of the regular season due to left labrum surgery and wasn’t able to return to action until the schedule resumed in late July.
The absence of Collins helps the Lakers, as he’s a 7-foot wide body who has the ability to knock down the outside shot.
L.A. has already had some issues with Portland’s bigs so far in the series. Jusuf Nurkic has gotten a total of 23 rebounds in the first two contests, while Hassan Whiteside has combined for 17 boards and eight blocks during the same span.
There is some good news for the Blazers though. After dislocating his left index finger in Game 2, Damian Lillard will play in Game 3..