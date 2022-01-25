Kareem Abdul-Jabbar annihilates John Stockton for saying pro athletes have died from vaccines

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ripped fellow Hall of Famer John Stockton for his comments on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stockton wrongly claimed that 150 athletes have died from taking the COVID-19 vaccine, and Abdul-Jabbar responded in an interview with CNN’s John Berman.

Responding on @CNN to John Stockton’s comments in the @SpokesmanReview — specifically Stockton’s implication pro athletes have died from vaccines — NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says, “I think statements like that make the public look upon athletes like dumb jocks.” pic.twitter.com/BVCCoezb5m — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 24, 2022

“I think statements like that make the public look upon athletes basically as dumb jocks, for trying to explain away something that is obviously a pandemic,” Abdul-Jabbar said.

Abdul-Jabbar went on to explain his support for testing and vaccinations to help end the pandemic that has ravaged the United States and the world since 2020.

“I don’t understand anyone saying anything else,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “It doesn’t make sense what he’s saying. This is a preventative measure that has been useful in many different circumstances.”

Stockton has been very outspoken against the vaccine, but Abdul-Jabbar pointed out that Stockton’s claims are not based on facts.

“I think John’s reaction to the vaccine is extreme and not based on reality or facts,” said Abdul-Jabbar. “If John could just check the facts out he would understand that this vaccine is saving lives and preventing people from having serious reactions to the virus. It won’t eliminate the virus overnight, but it will stop people from dying and will stop people from becoming seriously ill.”

While the COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t make one immune to the virus, it reduces the chance of being hospitalized or dying from the coronavirus.

Abdul-Jabbar, who was a 19-time All-Star during his playing career, has been a major advocate for the COVID-19 vaccine and education since the beginning of the pandemic.

The six-time MVP is one of the most respected members of the NBA community, but it remains to be seen whether or not Stockton will take anything Abdul-Jabbar said and apply it to his own views.

Abdul-Jabbar spent 14 seasons with the Lakers and is one of the most storied players in franchise history, as he finished his NBA career with six NBA titles and scored the most points in NBA history.