Lakers’ 2022 championship odds get released

The Los Angeles Lakers may have had an extremely disappointing 2020-21 season, but they should have a real shot at regaining the NBA title next year.

According to oddsmakers, the Lakers are still one of the top favorites to win it all next season.

2022 NBA title odds per @betonline_ag BKN 11/4

LAL 9/2

GSW 8/1

LAC, MIL 10/1

PHX 12/1

UTA 14/1

PHI 16/1

DEN, MIA 25/1

ATL 28/1

BOS, DAL, POR 33/1

NYK 40/1

TOR 50/1

IND, NOP 60/1

MEM 66/1

CHA, WAS 80/1

CHI 100/1

CLE, DET, ORL, SAC, SAS 200/1

MIN 300/1

HOU, OKC 500/1 — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 12, 2021

Coming off their 17th world title in October 2020, the Lakers aspired to claim back-to-back titles this season. They seemingly had an even stronger roster than they boasted during the 2019-20 season.

Unfortunately, both LeBron James and Anthony Davis were saddled with significant injuries, and as a result, the squad never jelled on the offensive end.

The Lakers wound up blowing a 2-1 series lead against the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

With several key players set to become free agents this offseason, the Lakers could look significantly different when training camp starts at the end of this summer.

Rumors have already been flying for weeks that Los Angeles is looking to make a big splash during the offseason. Los Angeles has been linked to star players such as DeMar DeRozan and Damian Lillard.