Lakers’ 2022 championship odds get released

LeBron James and Anthony Davis Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers may have had an extremely disappointing 2020-21 season, but they should have a real shot at regaining the NBA title next year.

According to oddsmakers, the Lakers are still one of the top favorites to win it all next season.

Coming off their 17th world title in October 2020, the Lakers aspired to claim back-to-back titles this season. They seemingly had an even stronger roster than they boasted during the 2019-20 season.

Unfortunately, both LeBron James and Anthony Davis were saddled with significant injuries, and as a result, the squad never jelled on the offensive end.

The Lakers wound up blowing a 2-1 series lead against the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

With several key players set to become free agents this offseason, the Lakers could look significantly different when training camp starts at the end of this summer.

Rumors have already been flying for weeks that Los Angeles is looking to make a big splash during the offseason. Los Angeles has been linked to star players such as DeMar DeRozan and Damian Lillard.