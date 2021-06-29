Social media post resurfaces of Damian Lillard saying he’d play for the Lakers or Jazz

With rumors circulating around whether or not Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is willing to spend the rest of his career in the Pacific Northwest, a tweet from Lillard has resurfaced providing a hint of where he might want to play next.

Specifically, the tweet from the Blazers star listed two teams that he would be interested in playing for, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz.

With some recent backlash surrounding the Blazers’ hiring of Chauncey Billups to the role of head coach, it is reported that Lillard might now be looking to move on from Portland on his own accord.

The longtime Portland point guard is currently under contract until the 2024-25 season, but if recent reports and Lillard’s past tweets are to be believed, he might be looking to force the Blazers’ hand into trading him, with the Lakers as a potential landing spot.