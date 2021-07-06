Report: Lakers have interest in acquiring DeMar DeRozan this offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have an interest in acquiring veteran DeMar DeRozan, though putting him in a Lakers uniform will require a sign-and-trade with the San Antonio Spurs.

The #Lakers do have interest in pursuing DeMar DeRozan this offseason in free agency, source tells @HoopAnalysisNet. A sign-and-trade for him would be necessary and very doable for L.A. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) July 6, 2021

DeRozan’s contract with the Spurs is officially up once the NBA season comes to an end. However, trying to add what would be another large salary to the Lakers’ roster in free agency is the reason why the sign-and-trade is the Lakers’ only route in this plan.

While DeRozan turns 32 next month, he’s still putting up solid numbers, finishing the 2020-21 regular season by averaging more than 20 points per game for their eighth consecutive season.

In 61 games for the Spurs this season, DeRozan averaged 21.6 points, 6.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Exactly who the Lakers would give up in a potential trade for DeRozan is unknown, though Kyle Kuzma’s name has been mentioned in possible offseason deals.

Other changes are also in store for the Lakers’ roster in the next few months, as the team recharges in hopes of again reaching the NBA Finals next year.