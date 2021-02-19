- Video: Kyrie Irving throws blatant shade at LeBron James during Lakers-Nets game
- Updated: February 19, 2021
The Brooklyn Nets had their way with the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half of their matchup on Thursday evening.
In fact, at one point Kyrie Irving talked some trash to LeBron James after the latter missed a free throw.
Of course, James and Irving were former teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers. In three seasons together, they led the Cavs to the NBA Finals each year, winning the NBA title in 2016.
After losing the championship in 2017, the Cavs traded Irving to the Boston Celtics after he demanded a trade, leading to a thawing of his relationship with the four-time MVP.
The Lakers are significantly shorthanded tonight, as are the Nets. L.A. is missing superstar big man Anthony Davis due to a calf strain, and starting guard Dennis Schroder isn’t available due to the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
For the Nets, superstar Kevin Durant is out due to a hamstring injury.