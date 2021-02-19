The Los Angeles Lakers just announced a big change to their starting lineup for tonight’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Lakers say that Dennis Schroder is out tonight because of the league's health and safety protocols. Big blow to L.A.'s plans to guard Kyrie Irving. Less than an hour ago, Frank Vogel told reporters how much he was looking forward to Schroder vs. Irving. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 19, 2021

Dennis Schroder has been up and down this season offensively, but he’s coming off a strong game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

This will no doubt be a huge challenge for the Lakers, who are already without superstar big man Anthony Davis due to a calf injury.

The Nets have had major problems on the defensive end, but they have been starting to play better of late. They are riding a four-game winning streak and are coming off a big win over the Phoenix Suns.

The Lakers, meanwhile, are looking to get back on track after a blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.