   Report: Lakers suffer huge blow to starting lineup ahead of matchup vs. Nets - Lakers Daily
Home / Game News / Report: Lakers suffer huge blow to starting lineup ahead of matchup vs. Nets

Report: Lakers suffer huge blow to starting lineup ahead of matchup vs. Nets

LeBron James and Dennis Schroder

The Los Angeles Lakers just announced a big change to their starting lineup for tonight’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Dennis Schroder has been up and down this season offensively, but he’s coming off a strong game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

This will no doubt be a huge challenge for the Lakers, who are already without superstar big man Anthony Davis due to a calf injury.

The Nets have had major problems on the defensive end, but they have been starting to play better of late. They are riding a four-game winning streak and are coming off a big win over the Phoenix Suns.

The Lakers, meanwhile, are looking to get back on track after a blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.