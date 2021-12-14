Kyle Kuzma’s hilarious 4-word reaction to report of Talen Horton-Tucker being on trade block

Kyle Kuzma had a response to a report that Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker is a trade target for multiple teams.

Kuzma was traded with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell to the Washington Wizards in the deal that brought Russell Westbrook over to the Lakers in the offseason. Kuzma spent his first four seasons in the NBA with the Lakers.

Kuzma is averaging 13.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the Wizards this season. Harrell is averaging 14.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Wizards this season, while Caldwell-Pope is averaging 11.0 points per game in Washington this season.

The Wizards are 15-12 this season after trading Westbrook to the Lakers. Kuzma and the Wizards won’t meet up with the Lakers this season until March, playing twice in a six-game span.

Westbrook is averaging 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game in his first season in Los Angeles. Westbrook is with his fourth team in four seasons after being traded from Washington.

Horton-Tucker has seen increased playing time with the Lakers in his third season. He is averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season. Los Angeles is currently 15-13.

The Lakers kick off a road trip on Wednesday with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.