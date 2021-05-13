Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma offered an assessment of teammate Jared Dudley’s status for the team’s final two games of the regular season this weekend.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) may make his return to play this weekend as the team travels to Indy/Nola for their final push of the season league sources tell me. — kuz (@kylekuzma) May 13, 2021

Dudley has been attempting to return from a torn MCL. However, how much of an impact he would make is debatable considering his limited numbers this season.

Still, Dudley would offer the Lakers some depth at a time in which they’re trying to integrate both LeBron James and Anthony Davis back into the starting lineup.

The Lakers are still facing a challenging road as they seek to avoid having to take part in the play-in portion of this year’s NBA playoffs.

Kuzma has delivered some solid performances of late, which got the attention of Lakers head coach Frank Vogel.

Regardless of how the seeding turns out this weekend, the Lakers are looking to garner some momentum as they get set to defend the hard-fought NBA title they captured last season.